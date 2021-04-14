Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.
CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th.
In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CYRX traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 175,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. Cryoport has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.23.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cryoport Company Profile
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.
