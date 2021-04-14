Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYRX traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 175,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89. Cryoport has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

