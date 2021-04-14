Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FUPBY shares. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 9,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

