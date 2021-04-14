ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.59. 940,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ABB’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after acquiring an additional 678,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after buying an additional 211,804 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in ABB by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 605,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

