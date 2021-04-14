Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,264.45. The company had a trading volume of 32,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,964. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,209.71 and a twelve month high of $2,289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,097.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,844.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,269.53.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

