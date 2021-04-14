Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

XOM stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.55. 982,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,420,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

