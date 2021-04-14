Meridian Network Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $2.16 million and $459,379.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

