Bluzelle 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35.19 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $143.96 million and approximately $35.19 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00064062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.20 or 0.00678355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00032720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00036135 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,819,773 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

