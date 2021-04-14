Brokerages Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Price Target at C$34.19

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ITP traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.95. The company had a trading volume of 126,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$10.10 and a 52-week high of C$31.23.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.8422296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

