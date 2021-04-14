New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 913,300 shares, a growth of 143.8% from the March 15th total of 374,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:NFH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. 138,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. New Frontier Health has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered New Frontier Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

