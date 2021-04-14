Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PAI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,427. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

