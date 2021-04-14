Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BSBR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

