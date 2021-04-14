West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.11. 670,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,517,816. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $868.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.02 and its 200-day moving average is $273.11.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,369,631 shares of company stock valued at $377,025,696. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

