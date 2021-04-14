PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Short Interest Update

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 138.6% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000.

PMV Consumer Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,636. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

