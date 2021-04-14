Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPAI. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 565,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,428,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

