Howdoo (UDOO) Trading Up 21% This Week

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00063795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.34 or 0.00673043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00088705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00036159 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.