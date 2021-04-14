Contrasting Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) and ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) and ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merus and ADVANZ PHARMA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus $31.13 million 28.44 -$55.15 million ($2.33) -9.97 ADVANZ PHARMA $508.32 million 1.62 -$196.02 million N/A N/A

Merus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Profitability

This table compares Merus and ADVANZ PHARMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus -295.98% -78.70% -36.12% ADVANZ PHARMA -19.88% N/A -3.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Merus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Merus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Merus and ADVANZ PHARMA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus 0 1 4 0 2.80 ADVANZ PHARMA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merus presently has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Merus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Merus is more favorable than ADVANZ PHARMA.

Summary

Merus beats ADVANZ PHARMA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors. The company is also developing MCLA-117 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; MCLA-158, which is in a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and ONO-4685 that is Phase 1 clinical trial to treat autoimmune disease. In addition, its research and development stage bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-129, which is being developed in collaboration with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd; MCLA-145, which is being developed in collaboration with Incyte Corporation; and clinical programs to explore potential combination therapies or indication. Merus N.V. has collaborations and license agreement with Loxo Oncology at Lilly to discover and research novel T-cell re-directing bispecific antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates in two segments, ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. The ADVANZ PHARMA International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies. This segment's products include Macrobid/Macrodantin to treat bladder infections, such as cystitis and urinary tract infections; Eltroxin, levothyroxine sodium that treats patients with an underactive thyroid gland; Fucithalmic, a topical gel treatment for patients suffering with a bacterial infection of the surface lining of the front of the eye; Zapain, a combination of codeine phosphate and paracetamol for severe pain reliefs, such as back pain, toothache, severe sprains and strains, and pain after operations. The ADVANZ PHARMA North America segment provides Donnatal, which is used as adjunctive therapy for irritable bowel syndrome; Zonegran, an anti-seizure drug indicated for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy; Nilandron for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; Plaquenil for the treatment of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; and Photofrin for the treatment of certain types of cancer. The company sells its products through direct sales and local distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Concordia International Corp. and changed its name to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. in November 2018. ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

