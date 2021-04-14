$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE PGTI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 112,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

