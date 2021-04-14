Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Down 99.1% in March

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, CEO David William Pointer sold 2,263,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $90,523.12. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOVC stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 417,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95. Novation Companies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

