Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Rises By 368.7%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a growth of 368.7% from the March 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 842.8 days.

Shares of NWWCF stock remained flat at $$3.80 on Wednesday. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

About New China Life Insurance

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

