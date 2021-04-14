Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Rises By 368.7%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a growth of 368.7% from the March 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 842.8 days.
Shares of NWWCF stock remained flat at $$3.80 on Wednesday. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.
About New China Life Insurance
