Brokerages Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Target Price at $129.20

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.82. The company had a trading volume of 219,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,005. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.47. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

