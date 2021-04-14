Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGJTF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cargojet from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cargojet from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CGJTF stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.63. The company had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 308. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.97. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $86.01 and a 52 week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.