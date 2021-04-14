POA (POA) Price Reaches $0.11

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. POA has a total market cap of $30.46 million and $2.19 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,589,145 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
