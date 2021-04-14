Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 308.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,269.53.

GOOG stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,263.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,097.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,844.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,209.71 and a 1 year high of $2,289.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

