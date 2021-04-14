Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCHGY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. 480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

