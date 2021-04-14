Zacks Investment Research Lowers AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Hold

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Dawson James cut AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

NASDAQ:AZRX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 1,606,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,910,184. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

