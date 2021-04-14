Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.19

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 7113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. Research analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.9804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Randstad’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

