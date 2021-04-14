RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Down 70.4% in March

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 568,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
RYB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 74,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,198. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.91.
About RYB Education
RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.
