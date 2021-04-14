RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Down 70.4% in March

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 568,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

RYB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 74,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,198. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

