TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Down 70.2% in March

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 704,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.42.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,140. TFI International has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $81.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.