Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Increases By 134.6%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

XYF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 32,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. X Financial has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $168.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Get X Financial alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X Financial stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Norges Bank owned 0.20% of X Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.