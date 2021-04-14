CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Price Target Raised to $52.00

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CIT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. 789,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,992. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,761. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

