Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 584 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.54. 266,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

