Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.04 Million

Analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post $46.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.15 million to $46.60 million. Transcat posted sales of $45.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $170.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $171.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $183.53 million, with estimates ranging from $179.61 million to $185.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,230 shares of company stock worth $487,147. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 60.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. 15,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.89 million, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

