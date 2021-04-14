$669.49 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post $669.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $702.80 million and the lowest is $653.60 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $485.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,721. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $465,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

