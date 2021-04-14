Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.98 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $5.98 billion and $202.48 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00064122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00018933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00089585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.52 or 0.00651788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

