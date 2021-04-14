Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.11). Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Vocera Communications stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. 32,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,316. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 5,685 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $231,095.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,554 shares of company stock worth $2,645,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

