RFG Holdings Inc. Invests $233,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $57.79. 332,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,127,105. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.