Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 197.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.44.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $115.40. The stock had a trading volume of 236,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,394. The company has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $115.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.