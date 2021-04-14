Short Interest in Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Declines By 80.2%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

PMCUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pro Medicus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of PMCUF stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

