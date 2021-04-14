Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Update

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the March 15th total of 307,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

PEYUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of PEYUF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 75,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0321 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.