Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PDRDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.64. 55,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,388. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

