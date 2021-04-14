Stafi (FIS) Market Cap Tops $36.37 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Stafi has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $3.24 or 0.00005167 BTC on major exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $36.37 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00060354 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.11 or 0.00371555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002302 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

