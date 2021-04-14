LockTrip (LOC) Price Tops $6.42

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for $6.42 or 0.00010235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $96.01 million and $149,861.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

