Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $674,680.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $164.71 million and approximately $674,680.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00008275 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00064450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00018916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00088816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00637738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNANAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.