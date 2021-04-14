botXcoin (BOTX) Market Capitalization Tops $154.74 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. botXcoin has a total market cap of $154.74 million and $165,517.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00063897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00018859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.35 or 0.00647699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00036512 BTC.

botXcoin Coin Profile

BOTX is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

