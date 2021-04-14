$451.08 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post $451.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $463.94 million and the lowest is $440.70 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $715.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $7.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.29. 128,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,876. The company has a market cap of $686.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

