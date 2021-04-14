MidasProtocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 79.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $114,154.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 124.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00063897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00018859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.35 or 0.00647699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00036512 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MASUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.