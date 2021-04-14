Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $0.41. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 57,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 698.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.