Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $0.41. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 57,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 698.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.