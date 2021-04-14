Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.65). Heron Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

HRTX stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 910,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,490. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 337,721 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

