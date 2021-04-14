Chronos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

PG traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.54. 266,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a market cap of $333.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

