Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 328 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 33.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.50. 106,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,728. The company has a market cap of $171.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.66.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

